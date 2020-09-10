Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Jones Day Atty Says Nix Of Equal Pay Claim 'Erroneous'

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 11:02 AM EDT) -- A former Jones Day associate suing the legal powerhouse over its parental leave policy said a D.C. federal judge misinterpreted the term "equal work" when he threw out her Equal Pay Act claim.

Julia Sheketoff and her husband and co-plaintiff, Mark Savignac, saw most of their multifaceted bias case against the firm upheld last week. But U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss nixed Sheketoff's gender-based pay discrimination claim, finding she didn't show her workload matched those of her male counterparts.

Sheketoff insisted in a brief Wednesday that it doesn't matter if her male colleagues logged more billable hours than her. For her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!