Einstein Seeks Contempt Order In Hospital Merger Doc Fight

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Albert Einstein Healthcare Network wants a nursing home operator held in contempt for refusing to cough up financial documents it needs to fend off a merger challenge, telling a Pennsylvania federal court that the nonparty is trying to "run out the clock" before an upcoming preliminary injunction hearing. Prospect Medical Holdings Inc. has ignored "not one, but two" court orders to produce documents that might help Einstein beat the Federal Trade Commission challenge to its tie-up with another Philadelphia-based hospital chain, the court was told Wednesday. Now Prospect is asking the court to reconsider its latest production order commanding it to...

