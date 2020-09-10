EPA's Legal Leader Will Head Back To Private Practice

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's top lawyer said Thursday he's stepping down after more than two and a half years to return to private practice, while a Gibson Dunn alumni will step up to fill his shoes. Matthew Leopold was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in December 2017 to lead the EPA's Office of General Counsel, where he was tasked with helping implement the Trump administration's many environmental policy goals, which included rolling back several Obama-era water and air pollution rules. He also saw himself at the center of a groundbreaking Clean Water Act case before the U.S. Supreme Court and a battle...

