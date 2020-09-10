Fed. Circ. Grants Atty Fees In 'Demeaning' Goat IP Case

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit ordered a New York attorney to pay legal fees Thursday, after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to take up his challenge to a restaurant's registered trade dress that he personally found "demeaning" to goats. In a nonprecedential order, a three-judge panel found that Queens-based attorney Todd M. Bank owes $28,523 in attorney fees to Al Johnson's Swedish Restaurant & Butik in his attempt to invalidate the restaurant's trade dress for goats on a grass-covered roof. The fee order comes after the high court in June denied a certiorari petition filed by Bank, in which he argued that the...

