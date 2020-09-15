As BigLaw Partner Pay Has Grown, So Too Has Inequality

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 7:06 AM EDT) -- As average BigLaw partner compensation soared by 38% between 2010 and 2018, pay gaps between male and female partners grew as did discrepancies between equity and nonequity partners, according to a report released Tuesday. A look back at biennial reports by Major Lindsey & Africa and its research partners between 2010 and 2018 shows average partner compensation among large law firms rose by 38%, from $640,000 to $885,000. But those strides were not felt evenly across the industry, with male partners and equity partners seeing bigger gains than women and nonequity partners. var divElement = document.getElementById('viz1600119559720'); var vizElement = divElement.getElementsByTagName('object')[0]; vizElement.style.width='320px';vizElement.style.height='427px';...

