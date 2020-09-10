CFTC Plugs 'Transparency' Of Corporate Compliance Memo

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission issued a new three-page guidance on Thursday that provides a "risk-based" framework for staff to review corporate compliance programs, part of an ongoing campaign from the agency to highlight its efforts to promote the transparency of its examination and enforcement strategies. Enforcement division staff should consider whether the compliance program was "reasonably designed and implemented" to prevent, detect and remediate misconduct, according to the new guidance, which the agency called the "first of its kind" and noted will be added to its broader enforcement manual. "At all points, the division will conduct a risk-based analysis, taking...

