Justices Asked To Ax 'Unprecedented' Ban In Software Fight

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has been asked to overturn a Fourth Circuit ruling that barred a U.K. software company from selling its products in the U.S. until it pays a $79 million judgment to SAS Institute Inc. in their long-running legal battle. In a certiorari petition docketed Wednesday, U.K.-based World Programming Ltd. urged the high court to take up its appeal of the Fourth Circuit's injunctions granted in March to protect SAS' $79 million judgment against "collateral attacks" by WPL in the U.K. court system. One of the injunctions had banned WPL from licensing its statistical analytics software to new customers...

