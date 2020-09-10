Ex-BigLaw Atty Takes 3-Year Suspension For Insider Trading

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A former Hunton & Williams LLP attorney on Thursday was formally barred from practicing law until next summer after a drunken tip to his friend and investment adviser about a Pfizer Inc. acquisition led to his conviction for insider trading. Robert Schulman, a former patent attorney for the firm now known as Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP and later for Arent Fox LLP, was handed a three-year suspension by the D.C. Court of Appeals that applies retroactively to June 28, 2018, the day Schulman filed an affidavit acknowledging he'd "committed a serious crime" in connection with his March 2017 securities fraud and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS