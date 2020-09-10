BroadwayHD Rides Away With Ex-SoulCycle Atty As GC

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- BroadwayHD has named a former SoulCycle attorney as its new general counsel, the theater streaming service said Thursday. Melissa Farber, who has spent most of her legal career working in-house, will hone in on content and distribution as she advises the New York City-based business on legal matters in her new role, according to the announcement. "As a lifelong fan of Broadway, theater, and the arts, I am thrilled to be joining the BroadwayHD team," she said in a statement. "I am excited to work closely with this wonderful team on the continued growth of this fantastic service." She could not...

