Bank Of The West Hires Ex-Regions Financial Atty As GC

Law360, London (September 10, 2020, 11:04 PM BST) -- Bank of the West, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, has hired financial services industry veteran Hope Mehlman as general counsel and corporate secretary, the bank announced Thursday. Mehlman spent 14 years at Regions Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, most recently as executive vice president, corporate secretary, chief governance officer and deputy general counsel. In her new role, she will also be corporate secretary of BNP Paribas USA Inc., the holding company that oversees retail and wholesale banking activities, according to the bank. Mehlman will replace Bank of the West's Vanessa Washington, who is retiring after 14 years, and will lead...

