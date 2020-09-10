FDA Warns Websites Over Illegal Opioid Sales

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said that it has sent warning letters to 17 website operators for illegally selling opioids online in its latest round of enforcement over the opioid crisis. The FDA said that the opioids sold include tramadol and oxycodone, which are prescription drugs with significant addiction risks that can lead to overdoses and deaths. The websites sold them in violation of the Federal Food Drug and Cosmetic Act as they were sold without a prescription and without adequate directions for use, the agency said. "Those who illegally sell opioids online put consumers at risk and...

