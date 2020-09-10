Davis Polk To Abandon Strict Lockstep For Revised Pay Model

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP confirmed Thursday that it is moving from a partner compensation model based on seniority to one that takes into account other performance-related factors, calling the new pay model a "modified lockstep system." The 171-year-old law firm is among a handful of BigLaw firms that have continued in recent years to make use of a lockstep system for partner pay based on seniority, even as much of the industry has moved to pay systems that are focused on other factors like business generation and client work. In a statement, the law firm said it had conducted a...

