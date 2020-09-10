4th Circ. Won't Revive Jail Guard's Discrimination Suit

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit declined Thursday to revive a suit from a white female jail guard who said complaints she made to her Black, male supervisor earned her several retaliatory reassignments and eventually cost her her job. The three-judge panel upheld a federal court's December 2019 summary judgment ruling for Maryland's Wicomico County in a case brought by Amy Passwaters, who said her discrimination complaints against an African-American supervisor led to retaliation that culminated in her firing. The decision cited an earlier Fourth Circuit case that found that a job reassignment, such as what happened to Passwaters, "does not constitute an adverse...

