NJ Justices Scrap Rule Requiring Firms To Include Atty Name

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has nixed the requirement that a law firm's trade name include the name of an attorney and describe the nature of its practice, but maintained that firm names cannot be misleading or suggest their ability to obtain results, state judiciary officials said Thursday. The court on Wednesday amended Rule of Professional Conduct 7.5, eliminating the requirement that "the name under which a lawyer or law firm practices shall include the full or last names of one or more of the lawyers in the firm or office or the names of a person or persons who have...

