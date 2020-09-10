Neb. Supreme Court Blocks Medical Pot Initiative From Ballot

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 8:15 PM EDT) -- The Nebraska Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the removal of a proposition to legalize medical marijuana from the November general ballot after a last-minute legal challenge was brought by a county sheriff. The state's highest court determined that the ballot initiative violated the state constitution's "single subject clause" by asking voters to consider multiple proposals that should rightly appear as separate propositions. Specifically, the court found that the amendment sought to create a constitutional right to grow and sell medical cannabis, and that this was distinct from the ballot measure's primary purpose of allowing patients access to the drug. "Suppose that...

