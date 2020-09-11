GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A judge ruled that in-house lawyers for six big banks don't have to sit for depositions in a case accusing them of rigging foreign currency prices, and California put the finishing touches on a long-awaited revision to last year's law making it tougher for businesses to treat workers as independent contractors. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ Bank GCs Not Required To Sit for Depositions in Forex-Rigging Fight Current and former in-house lawyers for six big banks do not have to sit for depositions, a Manhattan federal judge said Thursday, after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS