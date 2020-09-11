Former PetMed Execs Ink $2.5M Deal To End SEC Suit

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Two former PetMed Express Inc. executives in Florida have agreed to dole out $2.5 million to settle insider trading claims by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, adding to a list of executives at the online pet pharmacy who have recently cut similar deals with the securities regulator. Former PetMed Express directors Richard Kirsch, 47, and Adam Terris, 54, both from Davie, Florida, agreed to pay roughly $1.05 million and $1.45 million respectively, the SEC announced in a statement on Thursday. In addition to the civil penalties, the agreement with the SEC also bars the former executives from serving as an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS