EU Lawmakers Call For Accelerated Capital Markets Union

Law360, London (September 11, 2020, 4:21 PM BST) -- A European Parliament committee has adopted a draft report on the bloc's Capital Markets Union program that calls for the European Union's flagship fundraising project to be fast-tracked and provide simpler rules to give small businesses better access to financial markets. Parliamentarians sitting on the Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee said on Thursday that accelerating the CMU will help companies deprived of funds to be able to reach markets and reduce their reliance on lending by banks. The listing requirements for initial public offerings for small and midsized enterprises and reporting frameworks should also be simplified, according to the report, which...

