Philippines Probes 57 People Over Wirecard's Missing $2.1B

Law360, London (September 11, 2020, 5:06 PM BST) -- The Philippines' anti-money laundering agency said on Friday that it has identified 57 individuals as persons of interest in its investigation into $2.1 billion that went missing before the high-profile collapse of payments company Wirecard AG in June. The Anti-Money Laundering Council Secretariat of the Philippines has said it is working with authorities in Germany on the Wirecard case. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Mel Georgie Racela, executive director of the Philippines' Anti-Money Laundering Council Secretariat, said that some of those individuals — who include bank officers and government officials — are from the Philippines and some are from outside the country. Racela said the AMLC is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS