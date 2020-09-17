Ethics Pitfalls Can Await Attys Who Don't Prep For Retirement

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A New York-based attorney facing an investigation recently agreed to walk away from his career of several decades. Only he didn't. The man continued to represent clients and collect legal fees for several months in 2019, even though he no longer was a lawyer. He later told a state appellate court he had been "emotionally unable to accept the end of his 50-year career," according to the court's November opinion. The U.S. Supreme Court disbarred him from its ranks last week, after the Fourth Judicial Department of the New York Supreme Court's Appellate Division imposed a $1,000 fine in November....

