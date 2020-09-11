4 Firms Lead Canadian Retail Software Co.'s $355M US IPO

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Retail software company Lightspeed started trading in the U.S. on Friday after raising $355 million in an initial public offering steered by Skadden, Stikeman Elliot, Latham and Osler Hasking. Quebec-based Lightspeed POS Inc.'s stock opened at $30.50 a share on the New York Stock Exchange, where its 11.7 million subordinate voting shares are trading under the symbol "LSPD." According to a statement Friday, the offering on the New York Stock Exchange is expected to close Sept. 15. Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP and Stikeman Elliott LLP are advising Lightspeed POS, while Latham & Watkins LLP and Osler Hoskin &...

