Too Early To Toss Murder Plot Claims, Ex-CBD Co. Exec Says

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A former Folium Biosciences executive who accused the CBD company's top brass of plotting to put a hit out on a former employee has urged a Colorado federal court to preserve claims she brought on behalf of the firm, saying a magistrate judge was wrong to recommend tossing them. Juanita Ramos on Thursday said the allegations in her racketeering suit, which are hotly disputed by Folium, show the risk of irreparable harm needed to skip the notice period for filing derivative claims on a company's behalf. A magistrate judge recommended axing those claims because Ramos filed suit immediately after giving notice to Folium....

