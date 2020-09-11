EU To Take Countries' Merger Referrals Regardless Of Size

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT) -- European Union antitrust enforcers plan to stop discouraging national agencies from referring mergers that came in under their own revenue thresholds for review, the bloc's top competition official said Friday. As part of a broader and ongoing evaluation of European Commission merger review procedures, Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said the enforcer would likely make the change in the middle of 2021 to give time to adjust and issue guidance. Vestager, who's also the commission's executive vice president in charge of the EU's digital policy, said the goal was to ensure review of all important mergers, even ones that don't meet traditional...

