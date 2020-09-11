DC Man Touted Diamond Biz In Ponzi Scheme, Feds Say

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Florida prosecutors on Thursday accused a self-styled lapidary of conning individuals into investing in his purported diamond business, then giving them Ponzi payments while spending their money on himself. In a Zoom video hearing Thursday, the government charged 56-year-old Washington, D.C., resident Jose Angel Aman with a single criminal count of wire fraud in connection with allegations he defrauded individuals by getting them to invest in diamond contracts. According to the government, in the five years between May 2014 and May 2019, Aman touted a suite of purported diamond companies — and an alleged cryptocurrency business — to sell individuals in...

