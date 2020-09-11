Lawyers Warn DEA Hemp Rule Clashes With Legalization

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Attorneys working with the cannabis industry have told the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration that its proposed rules addressing hemp could run afoul of the federal law legalizing it and its derivatives. In letters submitted to the DEA in response to its request for comment on its interim final rule regarding hemp, attorneys from Fox Rothschild LLP and Buscher Law LLC told the agency that its decision to regard "synthetically derived tetrahydrocannabinols" as banned drugs is confusing the hemp industry and raising concerns that the DEA is going to ignore the boundaries set by the 2018 Farm Bill. Because the DEA has...

