La. Court's Data Leaked After Suspected Ransomware Hack

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Louisiana's Fourth Judicial District Court appears to be the latest public body hit by an increasingly prevalent form of ransomware, according to a threat analyst who told Law360 on Friday that a cache of nonpublic documents lifted from the court had been dumped on the dark web. A file appeared on the dark web Thursday that contained 16 documents that those who posted the files claimed were taken from the Louisiana court, which is one of 42 district courts across the state and covers Morehouse and Ouachita parishes. The documents included blank responsive verdict forms in kidnapping, robbery, arson and other criminal...

