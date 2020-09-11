Neb. Medical Pot Backers Say Court Ruling Won't Stop Them

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 10:16 PM EDT) -- The backers of a ballot measure to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska vowed Friday to continue their fight, saying a state Supreme Court ruling that removed the proposition from the ballot misconstrued the law. A day after the state's high court ruled that the ballot measure violated the Nebraska Constitution and would not be voted on in November, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana said the group is already talking about next steps. One of the state senators behind the measure, Anna Wishart, a Democrat, has plans to introduce legislation that would legalize medical marijuana, and the group is exploring a possible ballot...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS