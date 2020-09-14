Green Groups Say BLM Shouldn't Have OK'd New Mexico Mine

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 2:29 PM EDT) -- The Bureau of Land Management approved mining exploration and development in a New Mexico mountain range without a clear idea of the environmental impacts or extent of the project's impacts on a nearby community, conservation groups have told a federal court. BLM's approval of American Magnesium LLC's plans for exploring and mining in the state's Florida Mountains failed to take the necessary hard look at environmental impacts and therefore violated the National Environmental Policy Act, the groups — which include the Friends of the Floridas, the New Mexico Wilderness Alliance and WildEarth Guardians — told a New Mexico court Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS