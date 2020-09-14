Norton Rose Fulbright Adds Corporate M&A Partner In Sydney

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 3:05 PM EDT) -- International law firm Norton Rose Fulbright said Monday that Bryan Pointon, a leading corporate mergers and acquisitions and private equity partner, will join the Sydney, Australia, office Oct. 1. Most recently a partner in PricewaterhouseCoopers Legal's financial advisory practice, Pointon has experience in the health, technology, media and telecommunications, food and beverage, and agribusiness sectors, according to the firm. The senior practitioner has advised on public law litigation, U.S. securities, telecommunications and media, corporate M&A and private equity matters, complex government transactions and privatizations, the firm said. "Bryan's stellar reputation precedes him," Alison Deitz, Norton Rose Fulbright managing partner in Australia,...

