FinCEN Prepping AML Program Rule for Private Banks

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network on Monday announced a rule establishing anti-money laundering program requirements for banks that don't fall under the purview of other financial regulators. The rule, which will be published in the Federal Register on Tuesday, is intended to "ensure that all banks, regardless of whether they are subject to Federal regulation and oversight," have programs in place to prevent money laundering, including requiring banks to verify customer identity and scrutinize beneficial ownership arrangements, FinCEN said. The rule targets institutions including private banks, credit unions that are not federally insured, some trust companies and other...

