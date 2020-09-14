Ex-Ogletree Atty Opens Equal Pay Firm After Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Dawn Knepper, a longtime labor and employment attorney who earlier this year dropped her case accusing Ogletree of sex discrimination, on Friday opened her own law firm in California to represent plaintiffs, with a plan to focus on equal pay issues. With equal pay as a "cornerstone" of the practice, Knepper Law PC will predominantly seek to represent individuals in cases of harassment, discrimination, retaliation, and wage and hour issues, said Knepper, who most recently worked at Buchalter PC as a labor and employment shareholder. "People need help now more than ever," Knepper told Law360 on Monday. "The disparities in pay...

