Conn. Latest State To Target Exxon With Climate Fraud Claims

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Connecticut on Monday became the latest state to hit ExxonMobil Corp. with a state court suit alleging the oil giant undertook a multidecade campaign to mislead the public and conceal climate change risks posed by the production and use of fossil fuels. The complaint, filed in Connecticut state court, accuses Exxon of violating the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act through an ongoing "systematic campaign of lies and deception" to hide the true costs of fossil fuel use. The suit is the latest in a wave of state court litigation seeking to hold the fossil fuel industry accountable for climate change-related damages...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS