Pot Co. Beats Wrongful Firing Claim In Tax Scheme Suit

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal court on Monday tossed half of a lawsuit by an accountant who claims she was fired from a marijuana company for uncovering evidence of possible tax evasion and embezzlement, finding that her allegations didn't point to specific violations of state cannabis laws. U.S. District Judge Joshua D. Wolson axed Krisa Kotori's wrongful termination claim against Ilera Healthcare LLC, finding she hadn't identified what section of the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Act she was allegedly fired for complying with. But Judge Wolson allowed her whistleblower law claim to stand. "Ms. Kotori has alleged an instance of wrongdoing to an appropriate authority,...

