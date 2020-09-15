House Panel Advances Bill To Make PACER Free

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 11:22 PM EDT) -- The House Judiciary Committee easily approved a bipartisan proposal Tuesday to end all public user fees for federal court records accessed through the PACER system. The Open Courts Act would stop the federal judiciary from charging the public any fees to access court documents within three years, allowing a slight increase in filing fees if needed. All private parties would have free access, from individuals to law firms to legal services companies. The bill sailed through the committee on a voice vote, meaning no representative demanded a roll call of individual votes. The U.S. Department of Justice would continue to pay...

