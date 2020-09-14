Jones Day Insists Sex Bias Suit Should Be Pared

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Jones Day has urged a D.C. federal judge to narrow a gender bias suit against the legal powerhouse, claiming three female former associates are misrepresenting data and making a "mockery" of federal law. In a reply brief filed Friday, Jones Day said that three of the six named plaintiffs in the case are "cherry-picking" examples and ignoring scores of male lawyers who earned less than they did. The firm urged the court to grant it summary judgment and knock out their Equal Pay Act claims. "Courts reject this cherry-picking of higher-paid comparators, which makes a mockery of the EPA's principles," Friday's...

