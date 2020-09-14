Justices Told Courts Are Axing Patents Under Alice Too Soon

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has been asked to review a Federal Circuit ruling that affirmed the invalidation of two patents on sending clients reminders over the internet, with the patent owner arguing that the lower court deemed the patents ineligible for protection too early in the case. In a petition for a writ of certiorari docketed Friday, WhitServe LLC urged the justices to take up its appeal of the Federal Circuit's decision in April that affirmed the dismissal of WhitServe's litigation against Donuts Inc., Name.com Inc. and Enom LLC because its patents were invalid under the high court's Alice ruling....

