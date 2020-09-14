South Dakota AG Kills Pedestrian In Saturday-Night Collision

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg reported striking a deer while driving his car late Saturday night, but the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Monday that he hit and killed a pedestrian. Ravnsborg had been driving on a rural highway in South Dakota, near the small town of Highmore, around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday when the collision occurred. Ravnsborg, 44, suffered no injuries and told the Hyde County Sheriff's Office that he had hit a deer. But the DPS said the body of a man was found at the scene the following morning, and he has since been identified...

