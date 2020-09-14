The Unique Challenges Of Protecting A Law Firm Brand

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Late last month, Law360 reported on a trademark dispute over the use of the name "TigerLaw." In American Association of Motorcycle Injury Lawyers Inc. v. HP3 Law LLC et al., an Arizona-based legal trade association, which held trademark rights in the name "Law Tigers," sued an Illinois law firm that was using the nickname "TigerLaw." The Law Tigers argued that the Illinois firm's name was confusingly similar and therefore infringed their trademark rights. This is by no means the first law firm trademark dispute. Earlier this year, a law firm called Thrive IP sued another firm operating under the name Thrive Law, in Stipkala...

