GNC Nixes Ch. 11 Auction To Go With $770M Harbin Deal

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Vitamin and supplement retailer GNC Holdings Inc. canceled its planned Chapter 11 asset auction Monday, saying it hadn't received any qualifying bids to compete with a $770 million stalking horse offer made by Chinese firm Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Holding Co. Ltd. In a filing informing the court of the development, GNC said the bid deadline came at 4 p.m. Friday and Harbin's baseline offer had not been challenged by any other prospective buyers. "Harbin is a long-time and trusted partner of GNC, and we are excited to move forward with them in this process as we seek the court's approval of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS