Mass. Chief Justice Ralph Gants Is Dead At 65

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 3:15 PM EDT) -- Chief Justice Ralph D. Gants of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court died Monday at 65, less than two weeks after undergoing surgery following a heart attack. The court's six associate justices announced Justice Gants' death in a brief statement Monday afternoon. "It is with deep sadness that the Associate Justices of the Supreme Judicial Court announce the death of Chief Justice Ralph D. Gants," the statement said. "Our hearts and prayers are with his family." Justice Gants had been hospitalized after a heart attack on Sept. 4 and underwent surgery. In a statement at the time, he said he expected to...

