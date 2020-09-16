Patients' Groups Drop Suit Over Utah's Medical Pot Law

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Two patient-advocacy groups in Utah have dropped their state lawsuit claiming the Beehive State's medical cannabis regime flouted the will of voters by limiting access to the drug, indicating in a filing that the litigation was too burdensome to continue pursuing. The Epilepsy Association of Utah and Together for Responsible Use and Cannabis Education, or TRUCE, dismissed the case without prejudice on Sunday, noting in their filing that their fight should be a coalition effort "without the substantial burden of litigation being carried by only one small group of people and two small advocacy organizations with few resources, who supported one...

