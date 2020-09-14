'A Devastating Loss': Mass. Legal Community Mourns Gants

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Ralph D. Gants was remembered as a "giant" of the Bay State legal community and a "champion for access to justice," as attorneys and public officials reacted with shock Monday following the respected jurist's sudden death. The top court announced Justice Gants' death at the age of 65 less than two weeks after suffering a heart attack. Those who worked with and argued before him said the chief justice will likely be remembered, in part, for steering the court through the coronavirus pandemic over the past six months. In March, as the public health crisis...

