Bill Curtailing NPE Suits At ITC Could Restructure Licensing

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- While Congress has been preoccupied with COVID-19 issues and potential U.S. Postal Service and election security legislation, one recently introduced bipartisan bill could — if enacted — significantly affect intellectual property rights, licensing negotiations and international trade. On Aug.14, Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., and Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., introduced H.R. 8037, the Advancing America's Interests Act. The AAIA would amend Section 337 of the U.S. Tariff Act,[1] which is the enabling statute of the U.S. International Trade Commission, a quasi-judicial federal agency in Washington, D.C., with broad investigative powers on matters of trade. Among other responsibilities, the ITC conducts investigations under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS