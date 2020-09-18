IP Hires: K&L Gates, Kirkland, White & Case

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 3:31 PM EDT) -- K&L Gates, Kirkland and White & Case are the latest firms to bolster their intellectual property practices, bringing on partners they snapped up from Knobbe Martens, Winston & Strawn and Fish & Richardson. Here are the details on their newest IP hires. K&L Gates Mincheol Kim K&L Gates LLP has boosted its bench of intellectual property partners in California by hiring a longtime Knobbe Martens attorney with experience working for clients in the life sciences arena. Mincheol Kim has joined K&L Gates in Orange County in its IP procurement and portfolio management group, the firm said. "The firm has added some great talent to...

