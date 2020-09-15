Green Investors Urge EU To Set Tougher Emissions Targets

Law360, London (September 15, 2020, 3:51 PM BST) -- An industry group representing asset managers on Tuesday urged the European Union to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, saying a high level of ambition is needed in order support an orderly transition to meet net zero emissions. An ambitious increase in its emissions reduction targets could help reinforce European leadership on climate change, and a reduction of over 55% would be more suitable if global effort sharing issues were to be considered, the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change said. "The EU has shown it understands climate action and economic growth go hand in hand, and has the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS