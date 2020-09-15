FCA To Ramp Up Regulation Of Consumer Investments

Law360, London (September 15, 2020, 2:18 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s finance watchdog said Tuesday it is planning to overhaul its regulatory regime for consumer investments after a spate of scandals and investment scams that have left consumers with lower returns and higher fees. The Financial Conduct Authority has asked the finance sector for feedback on how to reform its consumer investment rules to better protect average consumers from scams and unscrupulous financial advisers. "The consumer investment market is not working as well as it should," said Christopher Woolard, the FCA's interim chief executive. "There have been too many scams and scandals and too often consumers are offered unsuitable products or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS