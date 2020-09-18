Final IRS University Endowment Rules Exclude Housing Fees

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- In a reversal Friday, the IRS published final rules that exclude student housing rental income from the calculation of a 1.4% excise tax that applies to private universities with some of the largest endowments in the U.S. Added under the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Section 4968 of the Internal Revenue Code imposes a 1.4% excise tax on the net investment income of a private college or university. Due to comments and in order to be consistent with the overall purpose of the statute, the IRS said the final rules provided an exception so the tax imposed on net investment...

