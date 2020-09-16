NJ High Court Eyes Anti-Bias Training Requirement For Attys

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 3:12 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court is weighing a change to the state's continuing legal education requirements that would require trainings on inclusion, diversity, and the elimination of bias, a move that has previously been endorsed by the state bar association. The court on Monday issued a notice and asked for public comment on the amendment, which would require attorneys in New Jersey to complete two credit hours every two years that focus on diversity, inclusion and the elimination of bias as part of the credit hours required on ethics and professionalism. The proposal would also increase the number of ethics and...

