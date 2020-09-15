Feds Say Fla. Nuke Plant Relicensing Fight Is Premature

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has told the D.C. Circuit that its renewal of licenses for the Turkey Point nuclear power plant near Miami can't yet be challenged by environmental groups because they are still wrapped up in administrative proceedings. The federal government said Monday that because administrative appeals are still ongoing, the license renewals aren't final actions that can be challenged before the D.C. Circuit, according to the government's brief. NRC staff in December approved 20-year license renewals for two nuclear reactors at the NextEra Energy Inc. plant that will authorize them to continue producing energy until 2052 and 2053,...

