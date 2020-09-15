Senate Approves First New Calif. Federal Judges Since 2015

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 9:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Tuesday easily confirmed three BigLaw veterans to become judges in the Central District of California, giving the Golden State its first new federal jurists in five years and easing what the Los Angeles-based district's chief judge called "a crisis of unprecedented magnitude." The Central District of California, based in Los Angeles, is getting three new federal judges who were confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Each of the three uncontroversial nominees had a "well-qualified" rating from the American Bar Association and drew support from more than 80 senators. Their approvals fill the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS